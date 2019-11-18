Silikovitz receives Lifetime Achievement Award

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Dr. Ron Silikovitz, a psychologist who lives in West Orange and serves as vice president of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, received a Lifetime Achievement Award bestowed by the New Jersey Psychological Association on Nov. 1. The award recognizes his “enduring and exemplary service” in various leadership capacities during the past 33 years. He was presented the award by NJPA Council on Continuing Education Chairman Dr. Dennis Finger and offered a hearty congratulations from NJPA President Dr. Morgan Murray Jr.