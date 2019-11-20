Edison Village wins 2019 Excellence Award

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Urban Land Institute Northern New Jersey recently honored Prism Capital Partners’ Edison Village with its 2019 Excellence Award in the residential category. Encompassing 21 acres in the heart of the West Orange Downtown Redevelopment Area, this smart-growth project centers on the industrial-to-residential-and-retail reimagining of the 100-year-old Thomas Edison Invention Factory and Commerce Center, according to a press release from Edison Village.

“Edison Village reflects the potential of historic preservation projects and infill redevelopment in New Jersey and nationwide,” Prism principal partner Edwin Cohen said. “It is an example of urban smart growth at its finest and stands to honor West Orange’s — and New Jersey’s — rich history while serving as a key economic driver of this community and Essex County as a whole. We thank ULI NNJ for honoring the project with this well-respected award.”

ULI NNJ is a multidisciplinary real estate nonprofit research and education organization. Bestowed annually, its Excellence Awards celebrate the extraordinary projects and people that have defined the region’s real estate landscape over the last year. ULI NNJ also honored Prism founder Eugene Diaz with a 2019 Excellence Award for real estate leadership.