‘Think First’ injury prevention program visits WOHS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Juniors and seniors at West Orange High School attended a special program during health and physical education classes on June 5 called “Think First.” The program is sponsored and run by the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation.

The Kessler program is part of the “Think First” national outreach program that seeks to educate in an effort to stop preventable injuries. Children, teens and young adults are considered the highest risk group for injuries. “Think First” provides educational programming to raise awareness and encourage individuals of all ages to think before engaging in activities that may lead to brain, spinal cord or other serious injury that may lead to permanent disability.

Begun in 1992, “Think First” offers a variety of safety presentations, including pedestrian, motor vehicle, playground, bicycle, sports and water.

The guest speakers, known as VIPs, or Voices for Injury Prevention, for the WOHS session were Karon Johnson, J.D. Guerrieri and his mother Sherry Guerrieri. All the speakers shared one thing in common: Each had suffered a spinal cord injury following what they considered to be a bad decision.

The speakers said that “no one ever wants to suffer a spinal cord injury,” because breaking your neck or back can become a permanent and paralyzing injury. The VIPs described the realities of life after injury and the everyday struggles they face, discussing the difference between paraplegic and quadriplegic.

Students came away awed by the speakers’ stories of survival and educated to think twice before making dangerous decisions that could change their lives forever. The VIPs left students with the strong message that “most injuries are preventable.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD