Roosevelt Middle School graduates 244 students

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Roosevelt Middle School graduated 244 eighth-grade students on June 20, marking an important transition in their lives. Principal Lionel Hush and Assistant Principal Marc Lawrence greeted a capacity crowd at West Orange High School for the ceremony.

A moment of silence for Cadet Christopher Morgan, who died June 6, predicated the ceremony as Lawrence asked all audience members who had family in the military or who had served in the military themselves, to stand for recognition.

Hush then delivered his commencement speech, bringing laughter from knowing families.

“I can imagine that to you it feels like just yesterday they were still cute little elementary school children eager to take on the world. Eager to help out around the house, wanting to help cut the grass, imitating any and everything you did. They had the cute little outfits, the cute little expressions, and the look of peace and tranquility when they slept,” Hush said. “Thoughts of those times may make you want to have another child — until you remember that all those wonderful memories came to a screeching halt when adolescence set in and you have a difficult time recognizing the child that you brought into this world.”

Hush offered important advice to the graduating teens.

“Graduates, as you move forward in your life’s journey remember that the people you surround yourself with will either raise or lower your standards. They will either help you to become the best version of yourself or encourage you to become lesser versions of yourself. Choose your friends wisely,” he said, adding to the parents, “Be proud. There are some amazing young men and women in this eighth-grade class and they will be missed dearly. Our job as educators can be taxing, tiring and frustrating at times. Seeing the strength, the kindness, the joy and the genuine caring nature of so many of these children not only made it easy to go to work every day, it made me look forward to going to work.”

The Roosevelt Chorus performed “Be What You Wanna Be,” under the direction of Patrick McLaughlin. The band performed “The Forge of Vulcan,” by Michael Sweeney, under the direction of Roger Bryson.

Students were awarded the following recognitions: Leah Munoz and Randall Stevens, the Mayor’s Citizens Award; Ariana Espinal and Christopher Valere, the Jack Ramsay Award for Art; Grace Coleman, the Betty Lou Hardy Award for Creative Writing; Meher Malhotra and Mason Bashkoff, the Award of Excellence; Delia Kravitz, Charlotte Beetar and Christopher Valere, the Carol Sadler Kindness of Heart Award; and Sophia Reyna and Nikhil Prasad, Students to Watch recognition.

In addition, several students were recognized with the Presidential Award for Educational Excellence, which is awarded to students who only earn As, and the Presidential Award for Educational Achievement, which is awarded to students who earn only As and Bs,

The Presidential Award for Educational Excellence was awarded to Grace Elizabeth Coleman, Lucinda Dorothy Edwards, Rosie Kwok, Chelsea Brianna Louis, Meher Malhotra and Rohan Deep Sarkar. The Presidential Award for Educational Achievement was awarded to Mecca Al-Fatihah Abdus-Salaam, Eugenia Akushika Akwei, Ashwin Anand, Maya Anand, Afaziwa Annan, Cara Elizabeth Baluzy, Mason Alex Bashkoff, Charlotte Annabel Beetar, Thalia Bird, Malena Candido, Cassandra Simone Carter, Kevin Alejandro Certuche, Sashard Aaliyah Dennis, Rohan Desai, Ariana Espinal, Sophia Elizabeth Feliciano, Roshni Ann George, Lucca Ginocchio, Madison Grace Gough, Sudesh Gurraya, Andrew Ryan Hinfey, Tricia Mayanne Joseph, Devin Kittur, Delia Kravits, Andrew Merklinger, Sidda Mitchell, Ari Jake Montague, Alison Morocho, Micah Morrison, Leah Nicole Munoz, Jonathan Ocampo, Vanesa Ojeda, Anthony Pasquale, Nikhil Prasad, Makiyah Shadai Prince, Micah Pryor, Andrew Evan Raymon, Giuliana Italia Rella, Sophia Dominique Reyna, Nathaniel August Rodgers, Lauren Sankar, Brynn Mead Sanner, Safiya Noni-Doris Scott, Brooke Shevrin, Kellyn Slaughter, Anya Steigbigel, Randall Stevens, Andrew Strom, Jamison Rose Tenzer, Oliver Storms Tisdale, Alexander Tornopsky, Calvin Tranquada, Breylen Tyson, Danna Urias, Romina Villafan, Lance Zeligson and Giuliana Zeppa.

Diplomas were distributed and the rising freshmen were welcomed to West Orange High School by Principal Hayden Moore.

“Here at West Orange High School our core mission is to encourage our Mountaineer students to climb towards academic excellence. But in addition to your academic studies, we also urge all students to become involved in high school life. That simply means join clubs and teams and just make some everlasting friendships and memories,” Moore said. “I look forward to greeting you in September as your principal and to our next four years together. Best wishes to the graduating Class of 2019, and the future high school graduating Class of 2023.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD