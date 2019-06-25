Liberty Middle School graduates 279 students

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Liberty Middle School graduated 279 eighth-grade students on June 20, marking an important transition in their lives.

Principal Robert Klemt and Assistant Principal Michelle Martino greeted a capacity crowd at West Orange High School for the ceremony. Klemt then addressed families and students in his commencement speech.

“Good evening and welcome to our graduation ceremony as we celebrate the completion of your middle school years! It is also my privilege to stand before this eighth-grade class one final time to highlight some of your accomplishments and to provide some words of encouragement,” Klemt said, also recognizing Martino, who will helm another school next year. “Welcome and thank you to my outstanding assistant principal, Mrs. Martino, seated on stage and participating in her last ceremony, as she moves on to her own principalship next year outside of West Orange. This district has been her home for the past 17 years, so let’s give her a round of applause for her dedication to our West Orange students.

“It has been very rewarding watching each of you interact in class and learn, all have matured and grown socially, and all have accomplished so much — whether that’s earning honor roll grades, serving on our Student Council, helping your sports team to victory, or one of the many students recognized at our academic and related arts awards assembly yesterday morning,” he continued. “As I further reflect on your achievements, I am amazed at the daily rigor we threw your way with over 50 percent of this class consistently recognized at our honor roll bagel breakfasts each marking period.”

West Orange High School Principal Hayden Moore stepped on stage next to welcome the incoming freshmen.

“Here at West Orange High School our core mission is to encourage our Mountaineer students to climb towards academic excellence. But in addition to your academic studies, we also urge all students to become involved in high school life. That simply means join clubs and teams and just make some everlasting friendships and memories,” Moore said. “I look forward to greeting you in September as your principal and to our next four years together. Best wishes to the graduating Class of 2019, and the future high school graduating Class of 2023.”

A performance by the band under the direction of Ryan Krewer of “Remember Me,” from “Coco,” followed. Klemt and Martino then announced the Liberty Awards of Distinction. Isabella Davis won the West Orange Community Service Mayor’s Award. Sophia Bennett and Richard James Tibang won the Liberty Award of Distinction. And Creative Achievement Awards were given to Taylor Frederic for essay writing, Summer Washington for poetry and Jack Harwood for poetry.

Former Liberty Student Council president and current WOHS student Christyne Corasmin welcomed the class to the high school, and eighth-grade student counselor Lauren Volpe recognized students who maintained a high level of scholarship while at Liberty.

Awards for Academic Excellence were given to Daniel Aguilera, Maura Baker, Sophia Bennett, Jackson Bleecker, Camille Bugayonhg, Lauren Bulanhagui, Luke Byun, Calixta Cempron, Isabella Davis, Anna Deer, Charley Dvorin, Krivel Elzondo Montenegro, Samantha Galantine, Emma Grumet, Jack Harwood, Tyler Harwood, George Herbert, Maren Jacobs, Jackson Lee, Charlotte Lewis, Livia Mair, Kayla Marcellus, Matthew McDonald, Stephanie Nicolaescu, Nia Oparaji, Joshua Reger, Jessica Sarkes, Justin Schwartz, Sanaa Smith, Richard Tibang, Catherine Topps, Tamyca Tunis and Nathalie Vigo.

The Outstanding Academic Achievement was given to 18 students, who attained the highest grade-point average for two years at Liberty Middle School. The honorees maintained an A average in every course for every marking period in the seventh and eighth grade, and demonstrated superiority in their standardized test scores. These students were Daniel Aguilera, Sophia Bennett, Luke Byun, Isabella Davis, Anna Deer, Charley Dvorin, Jack Harwood, Tyler Harwood, George Herbert, Maren Jacobs, Matthew Mcdonald, Jackson Lee, Charlotte Lewis, Livia Mair, Stephanie Nicolaescu, Nia Oparaji, Joshua Reger and Richard Tibang.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD