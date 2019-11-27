West Orange PBA members volunteer in community

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Members of the West Orange PBA Local 25 gathered donated items to support the annual Thanksgiving food drive at the Holy Trinity Food Pantry in West Orange. The combined efforts of those willing to help will improve the quality of life for those in need both during the holidays and year-round. Pictured from left are Officer Connor Smeraldo, Officer Anthony Piserchio, Communications Officer Christopher Babinski, food pantry volunteer Robin Jacobs and Officer Brett Wagner.