WO students urged to ‘Unleash Their Power’ at Disability Mentoring Day

EAST HANOVER, NJ — Novartis recently welcomed nearly 100 students with disabilities, several of whom came from West Orange High School, to the company’s East Hanover campus for its 12th annual Disability Mentoring Day.

Local colleges, companies and a disability nonprofit organization with strong inclusion policies presented information on the resources and support they provide to students with disabilities. This enabled the students to learn about the choices and opportunities available to them after high school.

The keynote speaker, character designer, animator and illustrator Joshua Leonard, introduced the students to Team Supreme, his unique team of superheroes whose disabilities become their superpowers. He shared his personal story about how, throughout his life, he persevered when faced with adversity and challenges. The students were captivated as they contributed to the design of a superhero and witnessed Leonard’s creative process.

“Disability Mentoring Day is about inspiring students to design their future,” said Victor Bulto, president of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. “Joshua Leonard’s perseverance and creativity inspired the students. His work helps students focus on their strengths so that they can imagine the education and work possibilities available to them after high school.”

Leonard told the students, “You can do anything you can imagine. Nobody can be you. Find your own superpower and be yourself.”

National Disability Mentoring Day is sponsored nationally by the American Association of People with Disabilities.