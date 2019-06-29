5K run raises funds for children with cancer, blood disorders

VERONA / WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, June 8, more than 4,000 supporters joined together in a one-mile walk around Verona Park to celebrate the courage and resilience of children in the area being treated for cancer and blood disorders. Also, 600 runners took to the streets of Verona and West Orange in the JAG-ONE Physical Therapy 5K. The Valerie Fund Walk & JAG-ONE Physical Therapy 5K Run is a communitywide event, now in its 14th year.

“To see a sea of Valerie Fund children, their families, friends and strangers celebrating their winning battle against pediatric cancer is the most heartwarming experience you could ever imagine,” said Ed and Sue Goldstein, founders of The Valerie Fund, which is based in Maplewood. “And to raise over a million dollars at this event to continue our fight for all our Valerie Fund Cancer patients brings tears to our eyes.”

To showcase just how brave Valerie Fund patients are, the hashtag #NotAllHeroesWearCapes was used to chronicle the journey and walk day. Since breaking the million-dollar mark in 2012, more than $8,250,000 — including $1 million and counting at this year’s event! — has been raised to support the children and families of The Valerie Fund, which helps more than 6,000 children with cancer and blood disorders receive their medical treatment close to home in a child-centered environment.

One such Valerie Fund child is Michael who was diagnosed with high-grade osteosarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer. “Fortunately, the cancer was localized and had not spread to other parts of Michael’s body,” said Michael’s mom, Suzanne. “Treatment would require two cycles of high-dose, in-patient chemotherapy before surgery; a limb-sparing operation to remove the affected bone, insert metal rods in his upper and lower leg and complete a total knee replacement; followed by four cycles of in-patient chemo after surgery. All in all, Michael’s treatment took seven months. The staff at the Valerie Center, who we now consider our extended family, supported Michael every step of the way. The expert care and psycho-social support they provided helped our family survive a difficult time.”

Michael completed his treatment this past March and returned to school in April. While he continues to have physical therapy several times a week to regain mobility in his leg, he has made steady progress thanks in part to his time with the Valerie Fund Children’s Center.

The grassroots efforts of walkers, teams and captains, 184 in all, raised close to $590,000 of the $1 million. Local and corporate sponsors raised the rest.