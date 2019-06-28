Chabad to commemorate life, legacy of Lubavitcher Rebbe

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Shabbat, the third of Tammuz, marks 25 years since the passing of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson. The rebbe’s yahrtzeit is a time to recommit to the rebbe’s vision and mission of making this world a more Godly place.

Chabad of West Orange will hold a community Shabbos dinner on Friday, July 5, where insights of the Rebbe on selected topics will be shared from a booklet prepared by the Jewish Learning Institute for this occasion. Candle-lighting and services will be at 7 p.m., followed by dinner at 8 p.m.

On Shabbos day, July 6, Chabad of West Orange will hold a grand kiddush-luncheon-farbrengen, welcoming Rabbi Akiva Nussbaum as scholar in residence. Nussbaum spent years as research expert for Jewish Educational Media, logging hundreds of hours watching and editing videos of the rebbe’s talks and personal encounters. Nussbaum will share a unique perspective and his personal take on the rebbe’s positive approach to life. Services will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by kiddush at 12:15 p.m.

Reservations are required for the Friday night dinner; visit www.chabadwestorange.com/fnd. Chabad of West Orange is located at 401 Pleasant Valley Way.