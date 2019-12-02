Roosevelt Middle School donates food to Mayor’s Sunshine Fund

By on Comments Off on Roosevelt Middle School donates food to Mayor’s Sunshine Fund

Photo Courtesy of WOSD
Above are seventh-grade students with Roosevelt Middle School Principal Lionel Hush, Mayor Robert Parisi, Asst. Principal Marc Lawrence and teacher Jay Wecht.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seventh-grade students in teacher Jay Wecht’s class at Roosevelt Middle School greeted Mayor Robert Parisi on Nov. 21 as they boxed up their donations to the Mayor’s Sunshine Fund.

The Mayor’s Sunshine Fund provides Thanksgiving baskets to needy families in the West Orange community, and West Orange schools have long-participated by providing nonperishable food for the fund. More than 100 baskets were donated this year to local families, and items remaining from the Mayor’s Sunshine Fund were donated to Holy Trinity-West Orange Food Pantry. 

  , , , ,

Roosevelt Middle School donates food to Mayor’s Sunshine Fund added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS