O/WO UNICO awards scholarships to well-deserving students

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Orange/West Orange Chapter of UNICO National held its 2019 Scholarship Dinner on June 19 at Mayfair Farms in West Orange. Two UNICO National Scholarship winners were announced, 10 area high school students and a local law school student were awarded individual scholarships, and two Italian Studies Scholarships were given to area high school students.

Local scholarships in the amount of $1,500 were awarded to six West Orange High School students based on their academic achievement, high school extracurricular activities, community service and work experience. The students were selected by a committee of organization members, which was chaired by Frank V. Gonnella. Anthony Petrucci Jr. won the Anthony F. & Flora Gonnella Memorial Scholarship; Emily Sarett won the Vecchio Family Memorial Scholarship; Isabella Feliciano won the William Martini Memorial Scholarship; Daniel Feinblatt won the Frank Franklin Memorial Scholarship; Ayana Tapper won the Air Force JROTC Scholarship; and Fabrice Henry won the Automotive Technology scholarship, which is new this year.

In addition, Edith Zurita from Mount St. Dominic Academy received the D’Agostino Family Scholarship in the amount of $2,000. Two new scholarships in the amount of $750 each were established for the Virtual Enterprise International program at WOHS and they went to David Campbell and Ameer Brooks. Also new this year, the Ryan DelGuercio Engineering Exploration Scholarship was awarded to Sanjay Thampi of WOHS.

The Carmine Campanile Memorial Law Scholarship was awarded to Nina DePalma of Rutgers University Law School. And two students sponsored by the O/WO UNICO Chapter were awarded UNICO National Undergraduate Nursing Scholarships: Kristen Sisco, of Randolph, a student at the University of Miami, and Kyra Ippolito, of Berkeley Heights, a student at Seton Hall University, received the Bernard & Carolyn Memorial Nursing Scholarship in the amount of $2,500 each.

Italian Studies Scholarships were also awarded to those selected by their teachers. Michael Ippolito of Seton Hall Prep received the Anthony Lupica Italian Studies Scholarship and Wendy Monterossa of WOHS received the Michele & Lucia Russo Italian Studies Scholarship.

The Orange/West Orange chapter awarded a total of 15 scholarships totaling $19,000 during the evening, in addition to $35,000 it donated to charities, organizations and causes throughout the year.

Photos Courtesy of UNICO