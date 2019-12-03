WOHS animal behavior class hosts visit with master trainer

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School students in Karen Green’s animal behavior course hosted a visit on Nov. 15 with dog trainer Frank Pugliese and his trained pitbull, Bella, to gain a better understanding of how to work with animals.

Pugliese is a master trainer/behaviorist at Behavior Plus. He brought Bella to demonstrate how to handle and train dogs, including what not to do. Students were intrigued by his insights and knowledge on handling Bella. Interactive question-and-answer periods were interspersed throughout the demonstration.

The animal behavior class is now in its second year and is popular among students considering medical and/or veterinary careers.

“The thing I look forward to the most is observing the students’ reactions during a live lab activity,” Green said. “They get so much into it with excitement and their reactions are priceless. Also, the trips are great, because the students are gaining real-life experiences when observing the animals.”