West Orange community rallies to provide Thanksgiving meals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Once again, the West Orange community rallied to provide Thanksgiving meals to struggling families.

The Mayor’s Sunshine Fund distributed more than 120 baskets that included turkeys and trimmings, and West Orange Public Schools collected nonperishable food items for the fund.

The Holy Trinity-West Orange Food Pantry was able to purchase turkeys to start off its distribution with the help of the West Orange Fire Department FBA. Food drives from the West Orange Police Department’s Community Services Unit, Brighton Gardens, the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, West Orange Rotary, Kessler Rehabilitation and more helped to fill the shelves.

Residents Jarrett Seltzer and Barry Geltzeiler helped gather bags of sides as well as turkeys. More than 200 bags and turkeys were collected and donated to the pantry.

“We can’t begin to thank everyone who helped,” food pantry administrator Cynthia Cumming said. “It’s a pretty amazing thing to start the month off with nothing and get to the end of the month filled to overflowing. West Orange is a truly wonderful community.”

Photos Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming