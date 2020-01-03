‘Dedication of Hands’ recharges DOI staff

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual “Dedication of Hands” ceremony at Daughters of Israel, led by Rabbi Zvi Karpel, helps staff members recharge for the new year. The ceremony, which is available to all staff on various days throughout the end of December, is a two-part ritual consisting of rinsing the hands with water and then anointing them with oil.

“The first part, the water rinsing, is symbolic of washing away the burdens, stresses, sorrows and disappointments of 2019,” Karpel said. “The oil anointing in the second part of the ceremony is a blessing for our staff to continue their work with our residents with compassion and love in the upcoming year of 2020.”