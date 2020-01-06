Celebrating MLK Jr. Day in WO

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Human Relations Commission will host the township’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. at West Orange High School Auditorium, located at 51 Conforti Ave.

The keynote speaker will be Maurice Stinnett, the first black male vice president of diversity and inclusion for an NBA team, the Brooklyn Nets. Through fellowship, song and dance, the West Orange community will commemorate the timeless values of King and honor those who represent these values and serve locally in the community.