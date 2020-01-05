Parisi to deliver State of the Township Address on Feb. 5

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Chamber of Commerce will present its annual breakfast featuring Mayor Robert Parisi’s State of the Township Address on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, 350 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange. To purchase tickets, visit www.westorangechamber.com or visit the mayor’s office at 66 Main St. until Feb. 3. Tickets may also be purchased at an increased fee at the door of the event.