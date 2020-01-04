Four new West Orange firefighters sworn in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Pictured, from left, are new firefighters Anthony Williams, Matthew DeSacia, Fethnat Nishuileabhain and Anthony Torrisi, along with Capt. Abdur Yasin, Deputy Chief Steven Caponi, Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio and Mayor Robert Parisi. The new firefighters were officially sworn in by Parisi on Dec. 20 in front of a standing-room-only crowd. Each chose a selected family member to hold the Bible and pin their badges on during the brief ceremony. Congratulations to all were given with a resounding round of applause inside council chambers at West Orange Town Hall.