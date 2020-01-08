Students and community members recognized at BOE meeting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students, community members, and outgoing Board of Education members Sandra Mordecai and Mark Robertson were recognized at the Dec. 16 meeting, held at West Orange High School. The Dec. 16 was Mordecai and Robertson’s final meeting as board members.

The parade of honors included: Gregory School’s Gabrielle Flippen for being a Community Safety Advocate; Kelly School’s Micah Hampson for winning the Superhero Award; Edison Middle School’s Leonardo McCormick on being named the runner-up on “Chopped Jr.”; Liberty Middle School’s Gavin Naar for becoming a Scholastic News reporter; WOHS’ Elijah Millington for being accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy; WOHS’ Family, Career and Community Leaders of America team — Ashley Azana, Jordan Fenske, Nooha Kawsar, Ebun Adegbite, Morgan McNeil, Nanma Biju, Faith Nzegwu, Grace Wenzel, Marissa Edelman, Samantha Joseph, Agustina Pedrido, Kathleen VanCauwenberge, Samantha Montegue and teacher Jill Thompson — for being FCCLA medal winners; the members of the WOHS girls volleyball team — Kourtney Adams, Onye Bosco, Amelie Eder, Lucinda Edwards, Tracey Ilderis, Lindsay Levine, Ogechi Nwobu, Nai’a Peterson, Kayla Sanchez, Hannah Schnurman, Gabriella Uribe, Francesca Vallejo-Santana, coach Jackie Cruz, and assistant coaches Gina Graziosa and Caniece Williams — for winning the 2019 SEC Liberty Division Championship; the members of the WOHS girls tennis team — Nneka Arinzeh, Sophia Ruggiero, Madison Oliver, Darlene Folas, Funke Oshodi, Johanna Jaeger, Emma Grumet, Sarah Cohen, Ariyana Rajani, Kaia Baker, coach Jeff Mazurek and assistant coach Mike Marini — for winning the 2019 SEC Liberty Division Championship; Shawna Roth for being a Girl Scout troop leader; Kathy and Argie Markouris of The Essex House, and Edward Reagoso of the Wilshire Grand Hotel for receiving the Community Partner Award.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD