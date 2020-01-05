Students receive awards at FCCLA competition

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Several West Orange High School students from the Family, Community, and Career Leaders of America Club attended the annual Fall State Leadership Conference in Edison and returned with medals.

The theme of this year’s conference was “Action for a Better World.” Students competed against other schools in several areas of family and consumer science. WOHS students walked away with three silver and two bronze medals.

Ebun Adegbite and Morgan McNeil earned a bronze medal in Caregiver Carry-All, requiring students to create a pack containing a day’s worth of activities. The activities had to teach “gratitude” to a child aged 2 to 5.

Kathleen VanCauwenberge and Samantha Montegue received a silver medal for their Go Green Recycle project. The girls created a wind chime from recycled materials.

The club also earned a bronze medal for its maple pumpkin cupcakes. In the cupcake competition, Marissa Edelman, Samantha Joseph and Agustina Pedrido baked and presented 60 cupcakes on a creative tree display. The cupcake tree was used in a fundraiser for Hurricane Dorian relief.

Ashley Azana, Jordan Fenske and Nooha Kawsar received a silver medal for their banner, which represented the conference theme of “Action for a Better World.” And Nanma Biju, Faith Nzegwu and Grace Wenzel won a silver medal in the Community Counts competition.