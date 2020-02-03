‘Taste of the World’ fundraiser returns

WEST ORANGE, NJ –– The Rotary Club of West Orange will host its 16th annual “Taste of the World” on Monday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Mayfair Farms, 481 Eagle Rock Ave. in West Orange. All of the net proceeds will be used to fund Rotary-supported charities and civic needs, both locally and internationally.

The event is supported by many local businesses, such as Regal Bank–Livingston; Levine, Jacobs & Company LLC in Livingston; Christos K. Alevras of State Farm in West Orange; Arkitecture Plus in West Caldwell; O’Hara Electric in West Orange; and many others. To purchase tickets, visit www.WestOrangeNJRotary.org or call 973-725-0308.