‘Taste of the World’ fundraiser returns

By on Comments Off on ‘Taste of the World’ fundraiser returns

WEST ORANGE, NJ –– The Rotary Club of West Orange will host its 16th annual “Taste of the World” on Monday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Mayfair Farms, 481 Eagle Rock Ave. in West Orange. All of the net proceeds will be used to fund Rotary-supported charities and civic needs, both locally and internationally. 

The event is supported by many local businesses, such as Regal Bank–Livingston; Levine, Jacobs & Company LLC in Livingston; Christos K. Alevras of State Farm in West Orange; Arkitecture Plus in West Caldwell; O’Hara Electric in West Orange; and many others. To purchase tickets, visit www.WestOrangeNJRotary.org or call 973-725-0308.

  ,

‘Taste of the World’ fundraiser returns added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS