West Orange residents join hundreds in Day of Service

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange residents, Jimmie Howard, left, and James Howard, participated in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service with more than 200 other volunteers to pack meals for homeless individuals in Newark, visit an assisted living facility in West Orange, renovate and furnish rooms for residents in the Newark YMCA, and other projects. The community service event was part of the +Life Missions program, hosted by The Life Christian Church, which meets in West Orange and Paramus.