WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Township Council honored former Board of Education members Sandra Mordecai and Mark Robertson at the council’s Jan. 22 meeting. Both Mordecai and Robertson chose not to run for re-election and ended their service on the BOE this winter. Council President Michelle Casalino, who herself previously served on the BOE with Mordecai and Robertson, thanked them for their many years of service to the community.