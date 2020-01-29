Washington and WOHS school newspapers plan future collaboration

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Newspaper staff members from the Washington Elementary School Post and the West Orange High School Pioneer met on Jan. 16 via Google Hangout to brainstorm and plan a future collaboration.

“Editors from the Post and the Pioneer began communicating about a month ago in the hopes of collaborating on a piece, and the students initiated contact and set up a Google Hangout,” Washington reading specialist Wendi Guiliano said. “The elementary students blew the high school students away with their knowledge, commitment and passion for learning, the world, the news and sharing.

“They will be shadowing the news crew at some point in the near future so that they can walk them through a day in the life of a news reporter in high school,” she continued. “Needless to say, my students were thrilled. It was an amazing and outstanding experience, and I am so proud of West Orange and the students we produce.”