Scholarship fund to be established in memory of Jodey Teller

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In memory of Jodey Teller, who died Dec. 25, the West Orange Scholarship Fund, along with Teller’s family and friends, are creating a scholarship in her honor to help future generations of West Orange students.

Teller and her husband, Charles, lived in West Orange for more than 30 years, raising their children, Max and Grace, in the Gregory section. Their children attended Gregory Elementary, Roosevelt Middle and West Orange High schools.

While her children attended Gregory, Teller served as PTA co-president along with longtime friend and former Board of Education member Debbie Hauss. They worked with Principal Mary Quigley, teachers, parents and students to provide a fulfilling and fun elementary school experience for all students. They were instrumental in building the after-school enrichment program, championed the annual Strawberry Festival, and developed numerous PTA and school initiatives.

Contributions to the scholarship fund can be made by checks payable to the West Orange Scholarship Fund, noting “Jodey Teller” in the memo portion, mailed to West Orange Scholarship Fund, c/o Jim Quinn, Treasurer, 23 Witte Place, West Orange, NJ 07052; or online at www.woboe.org/scholarshipfund.