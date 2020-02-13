WOHS Virtual Enterprise students advance to national semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Virtual Enterprise students Emily Baker, Giovanna Winning and Sam Rhew have advanced to the national semifinals of the 2020 Social Impact Pitch Competition sponsored by BNP Paribas.

The girls are part of Virtual Enterprise Team Zo, which recently took first and third place in the Virtual Enterprise International Competition for their innovative, environmentally-friendly line of skin and hair products.

Team Zo is one of eight teams that will be competing. Teams making it to the final round will pitch their virtual enterprise business concept to an audience of VE partners, entrepreneurs and business executives at VE’s annual gala on April 21 in New York City.

2020 VE Social Impact Pitch is a business pitch competition designed to inspire VE students to propose solutions to pressing social and environmental issues. According to the Virtual Enterprise website, youth entrepreneurs “will be able to transform their concepts into viable businesses that drive social change through mentorship, education, financial support and real-world business opportunities. A $10,000 monetary prize will be awarded to the first-place team to advance their concept and a laptop computer will be awarded to each second and third place team member.

“This is wonderful news and we are so proud of Team Zo’s ongoing accomplishments,” said Nancy Mullin, supervisor of career education and library science.