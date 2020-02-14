Redwood School packages 288 ‘kindness kits’ during day of service

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Redwood Elementary School rallied to collect supplies for a meaningful service project to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and successfully packaged 288 “kindness kits” that were donated to the Holy Trinity-West Orange Food Pantry.

“In preparation for the event, students learned about Dr. King through videos, books, conversations and more,” guidance counselor Rebecca Beutel said, adding that students were encouraged to bring in items to be included in the kits.

On Jan. 22, students and staff were assigned to classrooms throughout the building. Each classroom had students of all different grade levels, giving them the opportunity to meet new staff members and fellow students. Having students “mixed up” encouraged a sense of community, collaboration and camaraderie.

During a 60-minute period, each group played some “getting to know you activities,” as well as learning activities related to MLK Jr. Day. Students then worked together to sort and assemble the kindness kits, adding their own personal touches by creating inspirational cards for their bags.

“The staff and students at Redwood School were able to create 288 kindness kits filled with toiletries, snacks, warm socks and gloves, and learned a lesson in service in Dr. Martin Luther King’s honor,” Beutel said.