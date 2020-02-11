Raising awareness of teen dating violence

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The National Council of Jewish Woman/Essex were on hand at the Feb. 4 West Orange Township Council meeting as February was remembered as National Teen Dating Violence and Prevention Month in West Orange. Councilman Jerry Guarino, Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown, NCJW member Melinda Udell, Councilwoman Susan McCartney, NCJW members Sharon Falkin and Rita Marshall, Council President Michelle Casalino, and Councilman Joe Krakoviak are pictured. Casalino read the proclamation aloud and acknowledged the importance of NCJW’s work, thanking them for helping to raise awareness for a worthy cause.