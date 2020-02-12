Pleasant Valley Productions takes center stage at TC meeting

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Pleasant Valley Productions board members Laura Naranjo, Beth Vecchio, Tracy Burkholder, Camille Vecchio-DiLorenzo and Elizabeth Rogers took center stage in council chambers on Feb. 4. All were part of the supporting cast as Vecchio-DiLorenzo presented her annual report to the Township Council. Her presentation recapped PVP’s events held this past year at the Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center in West Orange. She also expressed gratitude for the support of volunteers, community partners and sponsors whose combined efforts helped make 2019 a success.