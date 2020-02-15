WOAHO celebrates MLK Jr. Day with residents of Canterbury Village

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of service to all mankind and exemplifying genuine brotherhood to “all God’s children” was not left unnoticed by the West Orange African Heritage Organization.

In celebration of King’s birthday, WOAHO members spent their time volunteering with residents at the Canterbury Village assisted living residence. Many of these residents are tethered by a sedentary way of life and are in need of friendly, warm human contact. WOAHO members, along with President Althia Tweiten and activity coordinator Kathy Lisenco, engaged the seniors in an array of activities representing and celebrating King’s legacy.

The residents were engaged in reciting interactive poems, reading short stories and creating artwork representing some of King’s philosophies. They created a collage tracing the life and times of King and made silhouetted posters with positive messages to be placed on their room doors.

“It was gratifying to see the seniors so engaged in the activities,” Tweiten said.

Canterbury Recreation Director Jennifer Daclan praised the organization for presenting such an engaging, comprehensive program for the residents. WOAHO has pledged to present a series of activities on a monthly basis to “bring joy, warmth and happiness” to the residents of Canterbury Village. In doing so, according to Tweiten, this will bring service to the community and “keep Dr. King’s dream alive.”