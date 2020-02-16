WOHS cheerleaders place eighth nationally

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Varsity Cheerleaders spent a whirlwind weekend in Orlando competing in the National High School Cheerleading Championship and took eighth place nationally on Feb. 8 in the Large Varsity Non-Tumble Division. The team outscored more than 20 teams to place eighth nationally.

The National High School Cheerleading Championship is the most prestigious cheerleading championship in the country. The event is hosted by the Universal Cheerleaders Association and teams are required to qualify at regional events to attend the national event.