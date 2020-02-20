Mt. Pleasant ‘Souper Bowl’ scores touchdown for food pantry

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students at Mt. Pleasant Elementary School had more than football on their minds as they scored their own touchdown with their annual “Souper Bowl.”

Several boxes of soups were collected by students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Guidance counselor Lisa Struncis and basic skills teacher Jennifer Barta encouraged students to contribute to the collection. Soup is an expensive item to purchase and is in high demand at food pantries, especially during winter months.

“It was so much fun and the kids really brought in a lot of soup,” Struncis said.

The soup was donated to the Holy Trinity-West Orange Food Pantry on Feb. 6.