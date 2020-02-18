Chabad rebbetzin commissions a Torah in her father’s memory

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Twenty-six years ago, Reb Eliyahu Green died at age 46 after a yearlong illness, leaving behind a widow and 13 children. Now, his ninth child, Altie Kasowitz, who serves as co-director of Chabad of West Orange with her husband, Rabbi Mendy Kasowitz, is commissioning a Torah in memory of her father.

“For many years I dreamed of doing something special for my father here in our synagogue and I always knew writing a Torah scroll would be the ultimate tribute to a man who embodied kindness, generosity and love,” Altie Kasowitz said. “I am thrilled that we have finally launched our Torah Campaign in my father’s memory.”

Since most people are not qualified scribes, a professional scribe, or sofer, Rabbi Yitzchok Raskin of Machon Stam in Brooklyn, N.Y., is being commissioned to write the scroll on behalf of all who help bring this project to fruition. Community members can sponsor a portion of the Torah in honor or memory of a loved one, and also fulfill the last commandment of the Torah, which is to write your Torah.

The writing ceremony to begin the Torah will be Saturday, Feb. 29, at 8:30 p.m. On the Jewish calendar, this corresponds to Adar 4; Jewish sages teach that “when Adar enters, we increase in joy!” Chabad of West Orange can think of no better way to increase joy than to write a Torah scroll.

The plan is to complete the Torah by next year on the fifth night of Hanukkah, which will be five years to the day that Chabad of West Orange opened its doors and moved into its new location, 401 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange.

For all those who wish to participate in the writing of the Torah, visit www.chabadwestorange.com/torah. For more information, call 973-325-6311 or email altie@chabadwestorange.com.