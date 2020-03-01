West Orange to celebrate 69th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 69th annual West Orange St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be Sunday, March 15, beginning at 12:15 p.m. at the corners of Mt. Pleasant Avenue and Main Street.

The Parade Committee is honoring Mellen Phillips Dangler as the 2020 grand marshal. Dangler is co-owner of the Dangler Funeral Home of West Orange and the Dangler, Lewis & Carey Funeral Home in Boonton, along with her husband, Darren. She is an active member of numerous civic and cultural organizations, including the Giblin Association, Irish American Society of the Oranges, the Eagle Rock Civic Association and the Women of Irish Heritage. Dangler’s faith plays a significant role in hers and her family’s lives. She, along with her family, are devoted parishioners at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where both Mellen and Darren Dangler serve as holy communicants.

Serving as deputy grand marshals are John DeMars, Patrick Giblin, Bobby Lamb and Robert Swenson, who are all incredibly active within their communities and Irish/civic organizations.

For more information, visit www.westorangeparade.com.