Local religious group spends 10 days in Israel

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Pastor Terry A. Smith of The Life Christian Church in West Orange recently led a group of approximately 20 individuals on a 10-day trip to Israel. The group visited more than a dozen sites from the Bible during their time there, from the Sea of Galilee to the Mount of Beatitudes.

Smith said he always tries to connect his teaching on Sunday mornings to what could be going on in peoples’ lives. As a result of this, he realized the impact that visiting the places he talks about on Sunday mornings could have on someone.

“I realized that it’s one thing to talk about places from the Bible, but to experience it, to walk where Jesus walked — that has the power to change lives,” Smith said.

The Life Christian Church is a non-denominational faith community with campuses in West Orange and Paramus. Learn more about The Life Christian Church at tlcc.org.