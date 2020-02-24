SHP’s annual Buzz-Off supports cancer research

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — At a Feb. 19 lunchtime gathering in Bayley Seton Auditorium at Seton Hall Prep, dozens of students and several teachers offered up their locks to the shears of a dozen guest barbers to raise money for cancer research. Spurred on by Service Learning Director Vinnie McMahon, the eighth annual Buzz-Off, in conjunction with the February Tag Day, raised more than $5,100. The funds will be distributed among the Valerie Fund, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, American Cancer Society and Minnett’s Angels.

Spearheading the effort were Prep seniors Garret Fitschen, Jackson Kashuba and Danny Mottesi, and junior Ian Schwartz. The volunteer barbers included Krista and Gregory Turchiano, Erica Vitale, Terrence Sekel, Marie Guarnuccio, Damian Schwartz, Sandy Ronzo, Andrea Russo-Freijomil, Eva Betro and Buzz-Off veteran William Babcock.

Photos Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep