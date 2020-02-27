Faces of Black History Tour visits RMS

Pictured are Roosevelt Middle School Principal Lionel Hush, BOE Vice President Terry Trigg-Scales, BOE President Ken Alper, Superintendent Scott Cascone, Assistant Superintendent Eveny de Mendez, members of the West Orange African Heritage Organization and performers.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 17th annual McDonald’s Salutes Faces of Black History Tour made an appearance at Roosevelt Middle School on Feb. 18. The tour is a free performance, month-long tour consisting of a talented five-member cast that travels to local schools to teach children about the influential figures of black history through music. 

“The live musical show salutes many well-known celebrities, personalities and history makers in an entertaining and educational format for all ages,” Roosevelt Assistant Principal Marc Lawrence said.

