Faces of Black History Tour visits RMS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 17th annual McDonald’s Salutes Faces of Black History Tour made an appearance at Roosevelt Middle School on Feb. 18. The tour is a free performance, month-long tour consisting of a talented five-member cast that travels to local schools to teach children about the influential figures of black history through music.

“The live musical show salutes many well-known celebrities, personalities and history makers in an entertaining and educational format for all ages,” Roosevelt Assistant Principal Marc Lawrence said.