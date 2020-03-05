Edison Village promoters nominated for award

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The New Jersey Builders Association has named Katherine Likaont and Hannah Yoo as finalists in its 33rd annual Sales & Marketing Awards program in recognition of their work for Prism Capital Partners’ Edison Lofts at Edison Village in West Orange. Likaont and Yoo both work for The Marketing Directors, a residential development advisory firm that has been instrumental in introducing Edison Lofts to the consumer market.

NJBA, a leading trade association for the construction industry, recognizes contributors to New Jersey’s home-building sector with its annual awards program. Likaont, who serves as Edison Lofts’ leasing director, is a finalist in the “Leasing Consultant of the Year — Rental Communities” category, and Yoo, project manager, is a finalist in the “Leasing Marketing Director of the Year — Rental Communities” category. The 2020 awards ceremony is set for March 31 at Harrah’s in Atlantic City.

“Our congratulations to Katherine and Hannah on being named finalists for these prestigious NJBA awards; the recognition is well-deserved,” Prism principal partner Edwin Cohen said. “The entire team at the Marketing Directors has played an integral role in Edison Lofts’ progress and, subsequently, the re-energizing of West Orange’s entire downtown redevelopment area.”