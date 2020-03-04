Help West Orange kick off Earth Hour

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In preparation for Earth Hour, the West Orange Environmental Commission will hold a kick-off event on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:30 p.m. at the Thomas Edison National Historical Park, 211 Main St. in West Orange.

Earth Hour is an annual event from the World Wildlife Federation in which communities around the globe come together and turn their lights off for one full hour to raise awareness of conservation and climate change. This year’s Earth Hour will be Saturday, March 28, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. West Orange registers to participate each year.

At the kick-off event, hear from guest speakers regarding eco-friendly programs. The event will also feature innovative ideas and inventions from area students at Roosevelt Middle School, Liberty Middle School and West Orange High School.

Immediately following this year’s event, there will be a thank-you reception next door at the Edison Lofts.