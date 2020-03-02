Edison Book Club to discuss the inventor and deafness

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m., Mara Mills, associate professor of media, culture and communications at New York University, will present a program on deafness and Edison’s development of early 20th-century hearing aid technology at Thomas Edison National Historical Park, 211 Main St. in West Orange. Mills, who has researched in the Edison NHP archives for a study of hearing aids, specializes in communication history and disability studies.

This presentation will be the sixth meeting of the Edison Book Club, a series of programs designed to engage readers with “Edison,” the recently published biography of Thomas Edison by Edmund Morris. The discussion for this meeting will focus on Edison and deafness, but questions and conversation about other aspects of the Morris book are also welcome. The Edison Book Club is free and open to the public. Reading the Edmund Morris book is encouraged but not required.