Annual ‘Taste of the World’ raises more than $25,000

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual West Orange Rotary’s “Taste of the World,” held at Mayfair Farms on Feb. 24, raised more than $25,000 for scholarships and will benefit local and international organizations and charities.

Administrators, board members, faculty and staff from the West Orange School District, local dignitaries and elected officials, and members of the local and business community showed up in force to support the event and enjoy an extravagant evening of food and beverage tasting.

Megan Brill, director of the Downtown West Orange Alliance, chaired this year’s event along with a team of dedicated Rotarians that included Michael Karu, Cynthia Hadley-Bailey and Joseph Vena.

“Our whole club worked together to make this year’s Taste of the World a success. We had many new restaurants and beverage vendors and attendees seemed to enjoy the offerings very much. Taste of the World is a great example of the Rotary slogan ‘Service above Self,’” Brill said. “Our Rotary members volunteered hundreds of hours to make this event a great success. Add to that the selfless participation and donations from our vendors and sponsors, and the commitment to our community will help to raise money to provide scholarships for graduating high school seniors, fund international health initiatives and benefit local organizations.”

More than 40 vendors participated in this year’s event and more than 450 people attended to sample main courses, appetizers, breads, condiments and desserts. Cuisines represented included Italian, Mediterranean, Japanese, Indian, Mexican, French, fusion, Chinese and American. In addition to food, there were Specialty juices, cigars, and alcoholic beverages such as wine, beer, cider, vodka, gin, tequila and whiskey.

For the first time, a tricky tray was on-site featuring 60 baskets and the annual silent auction offered 35 memorabilia, sports and vacation packages. A 50-50 was also held.

Music by the Howling Poets was lively and fun.

“Hopefully they will become a mainstay of the event,” Brill said. “They were fabulous.”

For more information, visit www.WestOrangeNJRotary.org.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD