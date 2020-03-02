Parisi discusses COVID-19

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Robert Parisi released the following statement on March 2 about COVID-19, the so-called Wuhan virus:

“The West Orange Health Department has been receiving information and updates since January from the New Jersey Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control about COVID-19 as it relates to China and the spread to other countries. The township of West Orange and the Office of Emergency Management are closely monitoring the situation and have been coordinating efforts with school officials. Informative sessions with Essex County OEM and all levels of government will continue to work together to provide important updates for any potential impact on the local community. More information and important links are updated as needed on the West Orange Health Department website at https://www.westorange.org/84/Health-and-Welfare.”