WOPL offers access to thousands of movies and more via Kanopy

WEST ORANGE, NJ, — Looking to cut the cord or save money on cable and streaming subscriptions? West Orange Public Library patrons can now access the award-winning video streaming service Kanopy via their library log-in. Choose from thousands of films, documentaries, classic cinema, foreign and independent films, and more. But entertainment’s just the start. Kanopy also offers ESL instruction, courses in health, the sciences, history, media studies and many other disciplines.

In addition, the streaming service offers Kanopy Kids, an exclusive collection of multicultural movies and shows, giving children the opportunity to explore enriching and entertaining video programming.

WOPL card holders receive 10 Kanopy credits per month. Each film requires one credit redemption, making films available for screening for 72 hours. Kanopy Series and Kanopy Kids don’t require credits, and are available for 30 days with unlimited views.

Library Director Dave Cubie is excited about the expanded educational and entertainment resources available through Kanopy.

“From classic Hollywood films to world cinema, political documentaries to great courses in math and science, there’s truly something for everyone here,” Cubie said.

To register, visit kanopy.com, select West Orange Public Library, and enter your library card barcode and password. To reset your password, go to My Account on wopl.org, or call WOPL Adult Services at 973-736-0196 for assistance.