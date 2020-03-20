Thomas Edison NHP modifies operations to implement latest health guidance

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Thomas Edison National Historical Park is announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local and state authorities to promote social distancing. The park is now closed until further notice.

While the park is closed, visitors can still enjoy the park and its collections virtually by visiting www.nps.gov/edis or via Facebook and Instagram. There is also the Google Arts and Culture site that explores the laboratory as well as the first floor of Glenmont.

Updates about National Park Service operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.