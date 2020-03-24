WO church opens prayer line in addition to online worship services

WEST ORANGE, NJ — As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the government of New Jersey continue to release guidelines and recommendations regarding the prevention of the spread of coronavirus, The Life Christian Church has moved all of its Sunday services to be streamed online.

The staff from both TLCC locations in West Orange and Paramus have been hard at work to create a livestream experience that brings church directly to individuals’ homes. While engaging with the Sunday service online, viewers can interact with a member of the pastoral team and with each other in a live chat, receive live prayer and take virtual notes. Parents can also engage with their children in virtual lessons and downloadable activities.

Founder and Lead Pastor Terry Smith said, “During this crisis, we, as the local church, need to be serving our communities now more than ever. We don’t want anyone to miss out on anything they would normally find at church on a Sunday.”

In addition to livestreaming on Sundays, TLCC has moved all of its usual services online and has also created new services to serve the community during this time. TLCC has launched a prayer line and a help line, which is monitored by the pastoral team, where prayer requests and any requests for needs or assistance can be submitted. The prayer and help lines can be accessed at www.TLCC.org.

“Our intention at TLCC is to be on the front lines doing God’s work during this crisis,” Smith said. “We desperately want to serve people and our communities well and in whatever ways we can.”