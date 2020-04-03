West Orange welcomes two new firefighters

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Probationary Firefighters James Bette III and Joseph DeFinis Jr. were sworn in by West Orange Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio on March 25, practicing social distancing protocols. Vecchio was assisted by Capt. Abdur Yasin at an abbreviated ceremony outside West Orange Fire Headquarters. The traditional oath of office ceremony given by Mayor Robert Parisi with formal fanfare was deferred to a later date. Bette and Definis graduated from the Morris County Public Safety Academy earlier this March and will join the WOFD team of professionals working to keep the community safe.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange