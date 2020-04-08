TLCC mobilizes to provide food, supplies to Teaneck food pantry

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Helping Hands Food Pantry of Teaneck had to shutter its doors to the public on March 20, leaving only a phone line open for emergency food distribution. Ten days later, Janice Preschel, co-founder and director of the food pantry, died due to COVID-19 complications. The Life Christian Church, with a congregation in West Orange, has now sourced more than $70,000 worth of food and supplies to distribute immediately.

Church staff and volunteers helped source approximately 26,000 pounds of supplies in one week; the supplies were delivered by Convoy of Hope in an 18-wheeler truck driven in from Missouri. Final delivery of several pallets worth of food and supplies to the food pantry in Bergen County was scheduled for April 4.

“Our neighbors may already be dealing with a crisis of faith and fear. The last thing they need right now is worry where they will find food for their family,” TLCC founder and lead pastor Terry Smith said.

Separately, the church sourced bags of groceries for delivery to the West Orange Board of Education Food Pantry to be distributed to 100 families in need.