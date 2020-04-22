Ten WOHS students receive ServSafe certification

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Ten West Orange High School students have successfully taken and passed the ServSafe Food Handlers test, administered by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

The ServSafe test will provide students with the opportunity to work in various capacities in the foodservice industry without the need for certification by their employers. This usually affords higher starting salaries for the employees. The certification is valid for two years and must be recertified after that.

“Several of our students already work in the industry so this is very beneficial for them as this increases their opportunities for advancement,” said chef Al-Nissa Salaam, culinary arts instructor at West Orange High School.

Two students, Amyah Moore and Aidan Tarantino, received four semester hours in fundamental or intermediate culinary arts, food and beverage management, or restaurant management toward a baccalaureate or associate degree. Both scored above 76 percent and have been accepted to Johnson & Wales University for culinary arts.

“The National Occupational Competency Testing Institute is a battery of tests for students studying career and technical programs in high school. NOCTI is an American certifying body that tests students on their abilities to perform the skills needed in a career. It truly helps students start their careers with the best information and skills possible,” Salaam said.

Students Jahsil Ashe, Michael Charles, Moore, Jennifer Mundus, Matthew Petit Homme, Tarantino and Garrett Weinstein received the Workforce Competency Credential Certificate for exceeding the NOCTI national standards. Students who received the ServSafe Certification are Ashe, Charles, James Durand, Christian Hammond, Moore, Mundus, Petit Homme, Imani Rutherford, Tarantino and Weinstein.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD