T-shirt fundraiser supports Mayor’s Sunshine Fund

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School head football coach Darnell Grant had the idea for a T-shirt fundraiser where 100 percent of the proceeds would benefit the WO Mayor’s Sunshine Fund, which is currently working to help West Orange neighbors in need during COVID-19. Grant reached out to WOHS football assistant coach Andrew Mazurek, a graphic designer, to create a new design and they were off to the races! In the first day, more than 250 units were purchased and more than $3,000 was raised for the fund. For more information, visit www.woboe.org/wostrong.