This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Passover 2020 was celebrated at Daughters of Israel by residents with their own private seders. Residents received their own seder plates and haggadahs, along with a traditional Passover dinner, in their rooms. Rabbi Zvi Karpel conducted a pretaped video seder, which was televised in each room, enabling residents to follow along.

Photos Courtesy of Renee Glick