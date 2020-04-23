WO restaurant feeds more than 400 Newark Beth Israel workers for Easter

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Easter Sunday, SuzyQue’s BBQ and Bar fed workers at Newark Beth Israel as part of its “Feed a First Responder” campaign. More than 140 trays of food were sent to the medical center to feed more than 400 people. The entire campaign has seen massive success, being able to feed more than 1,000 first responders.

SuzyQue’s BBQ and Bar was also able to donate more than 400 masks as part of its effort to help health care workers in the community.

“These heroes are risking their lives every day to save others and they are doing it with concern and pride and calmness,” business owner Suzy Hoffberg said. “I said to one of them when I was delivering the food, ‘I don’t know how you do it and I pray you stay safe,’ and she said to me, ‘there is no place I would rather be.’”

SuzyQue’s is asking members of the community to consider donating a meal or meals to Newark Beth Israel to help feed a first responder who is going above and beyond. The restaurant will match any donation so it can feed entire departments. Email info@suzyques.com or call 973-736-7899 to indicate your desire to donate and the owner will reach out to you directly to discuss the details of your contribution.

Photos Courtesy of Suzy Hoffberg